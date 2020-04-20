InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IHG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

NYSE:IHG traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.14. The company had a trading volume of 43,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,709. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.31. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $71.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 250.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

