Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 6.24%. On average, analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $45.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average of $47.51. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $33.70 and a 1 year high of $59.32.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.