Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Short Interest Down 20.3% in March

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,100 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 352,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 109,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Shares of IPAR traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $81.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 69.47%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $76.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Inter Parfums from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.