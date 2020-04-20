Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at SunTrust Banks

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its target price decreased by SunTrust Banks from $78.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.22.
IBP traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.75. The stock had a trading volume of 23,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,102. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.68. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $80.25.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $5,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,436.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vikas Verma bought 20,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.29 per share, with a total value of $865,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
