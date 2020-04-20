Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at SunTrust Banks

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its target price decreased by SunTrust Banks from $78.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.22.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

IBP traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.75. The stock had a trading volume of 23,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,102. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.68. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $80.25.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The business had revenue of $401.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $5,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,436.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vikas Verma bought 20,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.29 per share, with a total value of $865,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.