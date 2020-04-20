Insider Selling: Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) EVP Sells $198,720.00 in Stock

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,728 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $198,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PFPT stock opened at $119.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -51.09 and a beta of 1.40. Proofpoint Inc has a twelve month low of $83.81 and a twelve month high of $133.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.37.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. Proofpoint’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFPT. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $136.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.84.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

