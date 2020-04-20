Insider Selling: Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) CFO Sells $113,750.00 in Stock

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $113,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PETS opened at $33.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $651.78 million, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.41. Petmed Express Inc has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.58.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.31 million. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

PETS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Petmed Express has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PETS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 505.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petmed Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Petmed Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Petmed Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

