Insider Selling: Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) President Sells $423,200.00 in Stock

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total value of $423,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sridhar Kosaraju also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.36, for a total transaction of $385,900.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total transaction of $476,750.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total transaction of $440,375.00.

Shares of PEN opened at $177.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Penumbra Inc has a 1-year low of $121.80 and a 1-year high of $194.93.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $145.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.64 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 7.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (down from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

