Insider Selling: Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Sells $239,155.20 in Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $239,155.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $148.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Okta Inc has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $149.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of -83.20 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.78 and its 200-day moving average is $121.14.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 5,160.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Okta by 644.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Okta by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Okta by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Okta by 556.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Okta from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.37.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

