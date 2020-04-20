Insider Selling: Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) CFO Sells $35,585.60 in Stock

Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) CFO Bill Korn sold 4,835 shares of Medical Transcription Billing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $35,585.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,007.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bill Korn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Bill Korn sold 13,500 shares of Medical Transcription Billing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $84,645.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Bill Korn sold 16,776 shares of Medical Transcription Billing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $95,119.92.

On Monday, February 3rd, Bill Korn sold 12,295 shares of Medical Transcription Billing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $60,860.25.

Shares of MTBC stock opened at $6.37 on Monday. Medical Transcription Billing Corp has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $82.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 million. Medical Transcription Billing had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Transcription Billing Corp will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright downgraded Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Medical Transcription Billing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Medical Transcription Billing Company Profile

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

