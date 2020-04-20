Insider Selling: Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Sells $990,549.56 in Stock

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 53,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $990,549.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,308,310.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Roxanne Oulman sold 8,296 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $230,462.88.

Shares of MDLA stock opened at $21.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.88. Medallia has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.66.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Medallia will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLA. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Medallia from $45.00 to $32.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Medallia in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medallia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Medallia by 242.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Medallia by 564.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 53,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at $778,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medallia by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at $1,556,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

