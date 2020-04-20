Insider Selling: Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) SVP Sells $173,756.38 in Stock

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $173,756.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,207.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
MRVL stock opened at $25.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71.
Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 29,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.
About Marvell Technology Group
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
