Insider Selling: Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) SVP Sells $173,756.38 in Stock

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $173,756.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,207.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MRVL stock opened at $25.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 29,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

