Insider Selling: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Sells $292,590.00 in Stock

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $292,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,305.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HZNP opened at $33.81 on Monday. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.27.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 44.08%. The firm had revenue of $363.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

