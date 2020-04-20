Insider Selling: Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) CEO Sells $1,871,400.00 in Stock

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $100.63 on Monday. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The stock has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.10 and its 200 day moving average is $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra upped their price objective on Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.63.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.