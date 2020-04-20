Insider Selling: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Major Shareholder Sells $3,345,055.00 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 215,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $3,345,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vivo Capital Viii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 84,598 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $1,302,809.20.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 6,115 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $86,833.00.

On Friday, April 3rd, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 300,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $4,140,000.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 528 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $10,296.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 7,555 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $161,677.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 5,905 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $129,910.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 13,460 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $306,888.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 5,400 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $117,180.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 13,920 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $309,024.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $15.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.36. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRNX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

