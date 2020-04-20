Insider Selling: Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) VP Sells $402,475.00 in Stock

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) VP David L. Grinnell sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $402,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David L. Grinnell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boston Beer alerts:

On Tuesday, April 14th, David L. Grinnell sold 947 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $388,270.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, David L. Grinnell sold 947 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.05, for a total value of $374,112.35.

Shares of SAM opened at $403.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 0.58. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12 month low of $263.36 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $363.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.38.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.18). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $301.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.08 million. On average, analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Boston Beer from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. MKM Partners downgraded Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $351.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Boston Beer from $451.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 36,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.