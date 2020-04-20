Insider Selling: Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman Sells $42,200.00 in Stock

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, C James Koch sold 2,982 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.97, for a total transaction of $1,255,332.54.

On Monday, March 2nd, C James Koch sold 4,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.98, for a total transaction of $1,443,920.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.50, for a total transaction of $4,205,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, C James Koch sold 20,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $7,661,400.00.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $403.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $363.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 0.58. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 52 week low of $263.36 and a 52 week high of $444.64.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $301.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.08 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Boston Beer by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $424.00 to $402.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $451.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.46.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

