Insider Selling: BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) President Sells $42,355,347.02 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $476.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $481.36. The firm has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $576.81.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $3.63 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.00.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.