Insider Selling: Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) CEO Sells $66,184.56 in Stock

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) CEO Michael Raab sold 9,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $66,184.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,560.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Raab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Michael Raab sold 500 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $3,515.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Michael Raab sold 11,123 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $77,861.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Michael Raab sold 25,000 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $183,000.00.

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $7.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.34 and a current ratio of 11.34. Ardelyx Inc has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $8.81.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Ardelyx by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 21,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ardelyx by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 50,495 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ardelyx by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Ardelyx by 319.9% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 100,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 76,942 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.90.

Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

