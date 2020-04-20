Insider Buying: Sealink Travel Group Ltd (ASX:SLK) Insider Acquires A$40,027.82 in Stock

Sealink Travel Group Ltd (ASX:SLK) insider Andrew McEvoy acquired 12,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.22 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of A$40,027.82 ($28,388.52).
Shares of ASX SLK opened at A$3.33 ($2.36) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sealink Travel Group Ltd has a 12 month low of A$2.45 ($1.74) and a 12 month high of A$5.31 ($3.77). The firm has a market capitalization of $725.09 million and a PE ratio of 21.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$4.36.
Sealink Travel Group Company Profile
