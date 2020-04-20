Insider Buying: Sealink Travel Group Ltd (ASX:SLK) Insider Acquires A$40,027.82 in Stock

Sealink Travel Group Ltd (ASX:SLK) insider Andrew McEvoy acquired 12,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.22 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of A$40,027.82 ($28,388.52).

Shares of ASX SLK opened at A$3.33 ($2.36) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sealink Travel Group Ltd has a 12 month low of A$2.45 ($1.74) and a 12 month high of A$5.31 ($3.77). The firm has a market capitalization of $725.09 million and a PE ratio of 21.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$4.36.

Sealink Travel Group Company Profile

SeaLink Travel Group Limited operates as a tourism and transport company in Australia. The company operates through Kangaroo Island SeaLink, Captain Cook Cruises, and SeaLink Queensland segments. It provides cruises, ferry, and charter services on Sydney Harbour, Swan River and on the Murray River; passenger, vehicle, and freight ferry services between Kangaroo Island and the South Australian mainland; and resort accommodation, restaurants, touring, and ferry services on Fraser Island, Queensland.

