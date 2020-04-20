Insider Buying: Rupert Resources Ltd (CVE:RUP) Insider Acquires C$35,000.00 in Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,560,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,692,630.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, April 15th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 215,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$156,950.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 25,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total value of C$23,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 20,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.91, for a total value of C$18,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 20,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total value of C$18,000.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 10,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total value of C$7,800.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 1,500 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.76, for a total value of C$1,140.00.

Shares of CVE RUP opened at C$0.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $116.60 million and a PE ratio of -32.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Rupert Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$0.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.00.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 124km2 land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and a 100% interest in the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.