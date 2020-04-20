Insider Buying: Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Major Shareholder Buys $733,600.00 in Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $733,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 13th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 70,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $686,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 140,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,337,000.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 140,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 140,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,131,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 140,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00.

On Friday, March 27th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 140,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 108,100 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $821,560.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 405,100 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,034,199.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 387,800 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,904,622.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 193,900 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,405,775.00.

Shares of MYOV opened at $10.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.20. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,863,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,920,000 after purchasing an additional 868,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $10,498,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $10,150,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 9.6% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,694,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,414,000 after purchasing an additional 409,305 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $2,952,000. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Myovant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

