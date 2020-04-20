Insider Buying: Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Major Shareholder Acquires $20,955.48 in Stock

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) major shareholder Richard T. Spurzem bought 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $20,955.48. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ BRBS opened at $15.96 on Monday. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRBS. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,570,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,714,000. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,447,000.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking and mortgage lending services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market, jackpot, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, personal, commercial real estate, business term, working capital, small business, agriculture, and start up loans, as well as home equity and operating lines of credit, and letters of credit.

