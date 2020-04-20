Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INO. Piper Sandler lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $8.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $19.36.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,901.99% and a negative return on equity of 259.07%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $38,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 828,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,230,715.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 255.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 17,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

