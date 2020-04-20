Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Million

Analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) will report $1.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.88 million and the lowest is $300,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $19.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 million to $39.53 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.30 million, with estimates ranging from $2.81 million to $21.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 259.07% and a negative net margin of 2,901.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS.

INO has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, Director David B. Weiner sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 828,610 shares in the company, valued at $7,722,645.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INO. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $3,061,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,584,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after acquiring an additional 362,276 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 224,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 255.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 112,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 80,574 shares in the last quarter. 33.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.95. 37,090,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,762,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $19.36.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

