Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Innospec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec stock traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.36. Innospec has a 12 month low of $56.71 and a 12 month high of $107.85.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.45 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOSP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,870,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $296,890,000 after purchasing an additional 293,620 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Innospec by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 664,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innospec by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 341,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,274,000 after buying an additional 15,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter worth $34,406,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.