Informa (LON:INF) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INF. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank cut Informa to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 715 ($9.41) in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) price objective (down previously from GBX 950 ($12.50)) on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Informa from GBX 729 ($9.59) to GBX 552 ($7.26) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 726.73 ($9.56).

Shares of Informa stock opened at GBX 454.50 ($5.98) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 326.70 ($4.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 493.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 726.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion and a PE ratio of 25.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a GBX 15.95 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Informa’s previous dividend of $7.55. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. Informa’s payout ratio is presently 1.28%.

In other news, insider Stephen Davidson bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 470 ($6.18) per share, for a total transaction of £7,520 ($9,892.13).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

