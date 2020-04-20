Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

ICD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Independence Contract Drilling from $50.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

ICD traded down $1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.51. 575,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,431,863. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Independence Contract Drilling has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $64.40.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.20). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 29.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $45.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independence Contract Drilling will post -14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,147,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 339,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 615,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 45,183 shares in the last quarter.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

