Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.36.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IMMU shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Immunomedics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of IMMU stock traded up $1.79 on Monday, hitting $21.92. The company had a trading volume of 238,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,687,327. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.34. Immunomedics has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $22.22.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Immunomedics will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMMU. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the third quarter worth $339,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Immunomedics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Immunomedics by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

