IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $292.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDXX traded up $2.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $268.14. The company had a trading volume of 34,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,441. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 0.76. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $296.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

