Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $5.75 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Iamgold from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iamgold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Iamgold currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Shares of Iamgold stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.35. Iamgold has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.19.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.56 million. Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 38.73%. Iamgold’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iamgold will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,323,898 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,358,000 after purchasing an additional 729,520 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 49,949,980 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $186,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,930 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 21,698,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,302,000 after purchasing an additional 645,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iamgold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,269,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,521,377 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,910,000 after purchasing an additional 220,825 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

