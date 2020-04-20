IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 3,942,300 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

IAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.81.

NASDAQ IAC traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $225.48. 48,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,517. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $278.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total transaction of $732,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,108.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

