HSBC Reiterates “€7.60” Price Target for Enel (BIT:ENEL)

HSBC set a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ENEL. Deutsche Bank set a €7.20 ($8.37) price objective on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €7.66 ($8.91).

Enel has a fifty-two week low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a fifty-two week high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

