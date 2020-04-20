HSBC Reiterates €30.00 Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DAI has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Independent Research set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.06 ($48.91).

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €29.04 ($33.77) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is €43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Daimler has a 1-year low of €21.02 ($24.44) and a 1-year high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

