HSBC Analysts Give Peugeot (EPA:UG) a €15.10 Price Target

HSBC set a €15.10 ($17.56) target price on Peugeot (EPA:UG) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UG. Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €22.47 ($26.13).

Shares of UG stock opened at €11.70 ($13.60) on Friday. Peugeot has a 52-week low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a 52-week high of €21.01 ($24.43). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €19.50.

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

