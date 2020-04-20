HSBC Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €70.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €71.98 ($83.70).

Danone stock opened at €63.62 ($73.98) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €58.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €70.43. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

