HSBC Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) a €62.50 Price Target

HSBC set a €62.50 ($72.67) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €64.83 ($75.38).

Bayerische Motoren Werke stock opened at €51.91 ($60.36) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12 month low of €36.60 ($42.55) and a 12 month high of €78.30 ($91.05). The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion and a PE ratio of 6.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €49.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of €64.80.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

