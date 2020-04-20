Homeros Trading 3.5% Higher This Week (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Homeros token can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00005036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $57.37 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Homeros has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.96 or 0.02699386 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00221369 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00058968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00051868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,488,955 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

Homeros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

