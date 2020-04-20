Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,071 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.7% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $23,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $490,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 873.8% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 38,972 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 40,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

NYSE:HD traded down $2.38 on Monday, reaching $207.04. 2,659,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,417,983. The firm has a market cap of $224.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

