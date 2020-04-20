Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC reduced its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 2.1% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.3% during the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 38,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $209.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,145,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,417,983. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.05. The company has a market capitalization of $224.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.