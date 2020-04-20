HML (LON:HMLH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.00

Shares of HML Holdings plc (LON:HMLH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.34), with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.34).

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 million and a P/E ratio of 9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.00, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 28.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 31.56.

About HML (LON:HMLH)

HML Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and related services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property Management, Surveying Services, and Insurance Services segments. The company also offers chartered surveying, insurance broking intermediary, and concierge services.

