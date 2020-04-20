Hive Hits 24 Hour Volume of $176,198.00 (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 20th. In the last seven days, Hive has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. Hive has a market capitalization of $36.13 million and approximately $176,198.00 worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001686 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000090 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000636 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 389,302,845 coins and its circulating supply is 305,932,639 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio . Hive’s official website is hive.io

Hive Coin Trading

Hive can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

