Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $66.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world’s leading global electronics companies. They manufacture and market a wide range of products, including computers, semiconductors, consumer products and power and industrial equipment. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hitachi from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTHIY opened at $56.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.41. Hitachi has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $86.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services in Japan and internationally.

