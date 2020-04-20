Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HIBB shares. ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Hibbett Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:HIBB traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 358,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,636. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average is $22.33. The company has a market cap of $210.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hibbett Sports has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $30.98.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.11). Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William G. Quinn purchased 4,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 456 shares in the company, valued at $4,491.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,456 shares of company stock worth $235,892 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 261,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

