Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.80.
A number of analysts have issued reports on HIBB shares. ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Hibbett Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th.
NASDAQ:HIBB traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 358,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,636. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average is $22.33. The company has a market cap of $210.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hibbett Sports has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $30.98.
In related news, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William G. Quinn purchased 4,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 456 shares in the company, valued at $4,491.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,456 shares of company stock worth $235,892 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 261,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter.
About Hibbett Sports
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.
