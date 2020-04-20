Hershey Trust Co. Takes Position in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL)

Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. RealReal comprises 0.0% of Hershey Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in RealReal in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in RealReal by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REAL stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.10. 121,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.71 million and a P/E ratio of -5.12. RealReal Inc has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.43 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RealReal Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $426,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,448,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,253,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 31,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $218,058.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 271,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,320.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,035 shares of company stock worth $1,061,661.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REAL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on RealReal in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on RealReal from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on RealReal from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RealReal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

