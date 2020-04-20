Hershey Trust Co. Purchases New Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 181,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,676,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Hershey Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,265 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.21. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

