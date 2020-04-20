Hershey Trust Co. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Hershey Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWV. American National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA IWV traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.84. 214,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,932. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $198.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.7221 dividend. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

