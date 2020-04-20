Hershey Trust Co. Makes New $803,000 Investment in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000. Dropbox accounts for about 0.0% of Hershey Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Dropbox by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Dropbox by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dropbox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Dropbox by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dropbox alerts:

NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,667,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.15 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Dropbox Inc has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $26.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 39,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $673,042.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 484,640 shares of company stock valued at $9,434,739 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.