Hershey Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Hershey Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the quarter. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.0% of Hershey Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hershey Trust Co.’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.26. 3,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,324. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.36. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.81. The stock has a market cap of $385.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 14.79 and a quick ratio of 14.79.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 5,400 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $117,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 653,291 shares of company stock worth $9,909,672 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

