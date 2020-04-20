Hershey Trust Co. Invests $2.43 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.0% of Hershey Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,370 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,285,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,878 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 338.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,192,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,808,000 after acquiring an additional 920,511 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 973.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 931,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,670,000 after acquiring an additional 844,575 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $55.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,635,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,804,578. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

