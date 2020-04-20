Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €81.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HEN3. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €79.42 ($92.35).

FRA HEN3 opened at €78.20 ($90.93) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €74.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €88.70. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

